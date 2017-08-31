Rising star and New York native Amber Lee dropped her new visuals to her single“Don’t Need That” from her recently released EP ‘Many Good Age’.

Throughout the visuals, we see Amber seeking revenge on her cheating significant other. Chronicling the journey to reclaiming happiness and her heart, the visuals feature Amber’s journey to reclaiming the key to her heart and happiness.

The video comes in the midst of Amber taking the road by storm as the opening act for Shaggy. She’s been on the move and making waves since the drop of her first official project ‘Many Good Age’ on June 30.

Getting ready to hit the stage front and center at The Highline Ballroom in New York City on September 20, Amber is just starting to heat things up in the music industry.

Make sure you stay on the lookout for more visuals from the star and check out her visuals below.