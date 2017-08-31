Rap veteran Bun B is hosting a telethon to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Reported by some climatologists are calling “the worst in US history,” with over a dozens fatalities and hundreds of thousands displaced and billions of dollars expected to re-build, the Houston-bred rapper is putting his platform to good use.

“We’re going to have to get [to] different places,” stated Bun B, born Bernard Freeman, in an interview with Mass Appeal. “My church on the Southwest side of Houston is what I’m going to be using as a collection and distribution point, but there are probably 40 different shelters I’ve seen in Houston and surrounding areas. These are high schools and churches. They can’t keep these people there forever. We’ve got to figure out where and how to find tens of thousands of people somewhere to live. That takes years. That’s when we’ll have to see our government step up.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported more than 48,700 homes have been affected by flooding and other damage brought by Harvey since it’s landfall in Wednesday.

The “Get Throwed” emcee has joined forces with music manager Scooter Braun, who organized Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England benefit concert in June and comedian Jamie Foxx, to host a prime time telethon, according to TMZ.

The telethon will air September 12 on CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX from 8:00pm- 9:00pm.