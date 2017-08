Dallas Rapper Tay-K To Be Tried As Adult In Capital Murder Charges

Tay-K, who has recently received chart-topping fame from his new single “The Race”, will be facing capital murder charges and will be charged as an adult.

The 17 year old Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor MacIntyre,was arrested by federal authorities on June 30 after violating probation for a separate arrest.

MacIntyre’s lawyer, James McMillan, released a statement via NY Times reporter Joe Coscarelli about the status of Tay-K’s murder case.