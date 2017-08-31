Outside of a few scripted shows like Power, Insecure, and Game of Thrones, reality television has come to dominate our television screens and simply rule our world. Yet more recently, high profile women with status and star quality have become our latest addictions. Whether they be business owners or wives of professional athletes, we want to pry into their lives and be first hand spectators of such lavish lifestyles and all the good and bad that comes with such.

In addition to the very popular WAGS and WAGS Miami series, E! has jumped on the bandwagon and added another predominantly female casted reality show to their lineup. Switching gears from the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, E!’s new show, The Platinum Life, will give viewers an exclusive look inside the lives of wives and girlfriends of music industry moguls.

Set to air on October 15, The Platinum Life cast will include Neyo’s wife, Crystal Smith, Miguel’s fiancée, Nazanin Mandi, Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger’s wife, La’Myia Good, rapper Kid Ink‘s wife Asiah Collins, rapper King Los’ girlfriend Lola Monroe and newly single recording artist Alycia Bella.

Very important people indeed, these women have an image to keep up not only for themselves but even more so as a representation of their significant others. Watch the trailer for The Platinum Life below. Will you be tuning in?