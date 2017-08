Hailing from Poughkeepsie, NY Three Kings Ent unveils the brand new visual for “Welcome To The Show,” by their artists Freeze & 7DV. Directed by Movie Mike, the clip finds the duo showcasing their double time rhymes in the gritty black and white visual. The single is lifted from their recently released album “Hennessy & Jose Vol. 1.”, which is available at threekingsent.bandcamp.com/album/hennessy-jose-vol-1