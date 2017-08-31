Singer Tweet Hospitalized for Blood Clots Found in Both Lungs and Right Arm

Pastor Jamal Bryant posted on Instagram Tuesday night asking for prayers for singer Tweet. Tweet is best known for working with Missy Elliot and Timberland back in the early 2000’s.

The pastor revealed that the angelic singer has been, “hospitalized for blood clots and doctors are having trouble finding the source”.

ALERT!!! I need your prayers for @tweet_ She's been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm! Doctors can't trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works… A post shared by jamalhbryant (@jamalhbryant) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Missy Elliot sent prayers and shared this tweet on twitter below:

Sending prayers up for my sis @MS_HUMMINGBIRD who has blood clots in both lungs… We are asking for your prayers for healing…Amen🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ui4WxRN6Qg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 30, 2017

There have been no further updates on the status of the singer at this time. We pray that she gets through this untimely ordeal healthy and strong.