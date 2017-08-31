Soul II Soul’s Melissa Bell Has Passed Away at 53 Years Old

Soul II Soul was a popular group from London that was active back in the late 80s into the late 90s. They were best known to fuse Hip Hop with soulful R&B. The group’s lead singer Melissa Belle passed away at 53 years old on Monday.

Her daughter Alexandra Burke, UK X-Factor winner, shared the unfortunate news on Twitter this past Tuesday.

“Our beautiful mother gained her wings on Monday 28th August 2017, a day that has changed our lives forever,” Burke shared.

“We will never forget her unconditional love, support, charisma, strength and courage throughout her entire life. We are eternally proud & thankful to call her our Mummy.”

Bell’s family has asked the public and fans to respect their privacy at this time.

Watch Melissa sing beautifully in Soul II Soul’s the 1989 hit video “Keep On Moving” below.