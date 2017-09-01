Netflix’s September releases feature another wave of original programming, including new seasons of Narcos, BoJack Horseman and Fuller House. Plenty of Disney movies and other classics such as City of God, Amores Perros, and Jaws are also coming back to the streaming service. Read on for the complete list of comings and goings at Netflix in September.
September 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
Graduation
September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
September 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
September 8
#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
September 9
Portlandia: Season 7
September 11
The Forgotten
September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
September 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
September 15
American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
Carol
September 21
Gotham: Season 3
September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan
September 23
Alien Arrival
September 25
Dark Matter: Season 3
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 27
Absolutely Anything
September 29
Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 30
Murder Maps: Season 3