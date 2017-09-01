Netflix’s September releases feature another wave of original programming, including new seasons of Narcos, BoJack Horseman and Fuller House. Plenty of Disney movies and other classics such as City of God, Amores Perros, and Jaws are also coming back to the streaming service. Read on for the complete list of comings and goings at Netflix in September.

September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She’s Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

September 8

#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7

September 9

Portlandia: Season 7

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 13

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

September 15

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rumble

Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham: Season 3

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL