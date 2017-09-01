Glitter & Diamond Events’ Let It Go Empowerment Brunch Makes Waves In New Jersey

Glitter & Diamond Events’ Let It Go Empowerment Brunch Makes Waves In New Jersey

According to a 2011 study in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine, people who practice conditional forgiveness (people who can only forgive if others say sorry first or promise not to do the transgression again) may be more likely to die earlier, compared with people who are less likely to practice conditional forgiveness. Forgiveness is never easy. That’s not the only struggle, either. Fear of missing out and having the courage to begin a project and see it to completion are all things folks battle daily.

Insert Glitter & Diamond Events’ Let It Go Empowerment Brunch.

Housed at Maplewood, New Jersey’s Maplewood Tennis Club, the event had amenities like mimosas, chicken and waffles and a donut bar. It also housed two guest speakers: Wrathell Gause, a New Jersey based Life & Relationship Coach and Vonetta Reeves, an educator and founder of Musuyanama, a women support group.

Billed as Brunching With A Purpose, the event was hosted by sports and entertainment journalist Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“It created an empowering environment for our attendees to be vulnerable, open and to simply let it all go,” Glitter and Diamond Events’ said Glitter & Diamonds’ Leslie Boles.

Her Glitter & Diamonds co-owner, Nicole Bradley agreed:

“The event was so important because emotional and mental health are very important factors in living healthy and happy lives,” she said.

Glitter & Diamond Events, LLC, is a full-service NJ-based event planning company serving NY/NJ metro-area clients. The company offers customized packages that cater to all styles and budgets.

The event had a business spotlight which showcased local business like: Like No Other Catering, Beauty & The Chic & Closet Chic Boutique, Cakeaholic Obsession & Behind the Obsession Podcast and the Sheila A. Jackson Foundation.