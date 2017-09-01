The iPhone 8 Is Almost Here And This Is What We Know So Far

Apple has recently announced that its annual keynote will take place on September 12, 10 AM PST. For the first time ever it will be held in the Steve Jobs Theatre. The world anticipates as 2017 marks 10 year anniversary since the release of the first iPhone, and we really hope Apple is cooking up something real good for us.

There’s been a number a rumors surrounding the release of the new phone, but nothing has been confirmed 100%. Here’s what we know (or think we know), so far:

OLED may replace current LED screen

The display will reportedly be a flexible plastic OLED, instead of LCD. This would allow for a thinner device that consumes less power and offers a better display, with more true-to-life colors and higher contrast ratio.

No more Home Button

The company reportedly got rid of the physical Home button. The new iPhone is expected to have an edge-to-edge design, with the display of the phone estimated to be around 5.8 inches

Face recognition in, Touch ID out

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that 3D-sensing facial recognition software is expected to take its place. “It can scan a user’s face and unlock the iPhone within a few hundred milliseconds,” Gurman said, citing a source with inside knowledge.

Glass body

Rumors suggest Apple is finally moving away from the aluminum it’s used for the iPhone since version 5. Instead, it will feature a glass body similar to the one used for the iPhone 4.

Wireless charging

Allen Fung, general manager of battery and accessories company RAVpower, recently told Mashable that the new iPhone will feature wireless charging.

Release date

According to both Wall Street Journal and Mac4Ever, pre-orders are anticipated to become available on Friday, September 15. The full rollout is expected to come a week later on Friday, September 22.

Price is high

The New York Times reported that a “premium model” will go for around $999

