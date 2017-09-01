Serena Williams welcomes a baby girl with fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Friday (September 1st). The baby was born at Saint Mary Medical Center in West Palm Beach weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

The 35 year old, tennis pro announced her pregnancy in April on Snapchat on a boat, wearing a black one-piece and showing off her 20-week baby bump.

The 23 Grand Slam title winner will be enjoying her maternity leave with her husband for the rest of 2017, but says she will be back to play in January for the Australian Open. This is Williams and Ohanian’s first child.

Now the question remains, what do you think the baby’s name will be?