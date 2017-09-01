Today in Source News Flash:

SZA might have hinted that a deluxe edition of her recent album CTRL might be in the works.

Man this video is literally shot n edited ..regret not putting it on the album . Das wat da delux is foe ☺️ https://t.co/Avj0eQps4r — SZA (@sza) August 30, 2017

Kodak Black scores his first No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as Project Baby Two arrives.

The Cool Kids officially announced new album is coming very soon. The 16-track album, Special Grandmaster Deluxe, is coming on September 15 and features guest appearances from Syd, Hannibal Buress, Travis Barker, Jeremih, A-Trak, Buddy, Smoke DZA, and more.

Rounding out the last days of summer are Spike Lee and second time collaborator New Era with a range of casual cool essentials.

LaMelo Ball became the first high schooler to have his signature shoe.

The US announced Thursday it will close the Russian consulate in San Francisco, as well as annexes in Washington and New York, in response to mandated staff cuts at the US mission in Russia.

For the second straight match at the U.S. Open, 36-year-old Roger Federer required five sets to move on to the next round. On Thursday, Federer survived for a 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 second-round win that took 3 hours, 8 minutes to secure over 101st-ranked Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.