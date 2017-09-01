The “Cerebral Assassin” gives a major head nod in vouching for the potential of another “Rowdy” takeover in the WWE.

Whenever the name Triple H is being brought up, you have no choice but to respect him. An 9-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The Game” proved to fans for decades why he is considered to be one of the greatest of all time. Recently, Triple H had some choice words about an UFC fighter. The current WWE executive vouched for Ronda Rousey’s potential to be a huge star in the company.

I think she would be great at it because she would dedicate herself just as she has done with everything else in her life.

Rousey, who is currently take time out of her life to focus on other things such as getting ready to marry to MMA fighter Travis Browne and other projects, has appeared at a couple of WWE events. One memorable cameo she made with The Rock at WWE Wrestlemania 31.

Inspired by WWE legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Rhonda Rousey’s future at UFC is still up in the air as president Dana White still has her under a full time contractual agreement. But if the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champ is planning on making that jump into the turnbuckle ring, the only option for that is to become full time at WWE.