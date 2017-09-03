Proud New Jersey native and 300 Entertainment’s hot rapper on-the-rise, Mir Fontane, recently dropped off his fire visual for his song “This Life” straight from his CAMDEN project, which debuted this summer. The Kelsey Davis-directed visual gives fans a chance to follow Mir through a day in his life as he continues to flip back and forth between his “Jamir” persona to his “Mir Fontane” one.

“This Life” is produced by Kev Rodgers and Kenif Muse, who are also Jersey-based artists. Since the drop of his CAMDEN album, Mir has been riding high. He recently surpassed 1 million streams on both of his hit singles “Down By The River” and “Frank Ocean”, and also delivered many fire live performances along the way, including ones for his “Fresh Out The Jungle Tour” with Tate Kobang. He is also featured on Spotify’s “Most Neccessary” Playlist, which currently has 1.3 million followers, where Mir’s track is listed alongside names like Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage.

Evidently, Mir Fontane is undoubtedly a star on the rise, so be sure to hop on this wave before early on before it’s too late.

Check out the dope video below!