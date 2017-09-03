DoggyStyle Records welcomed Marcosus to the family officially in 2016 and within 6 months the versatile soul singer/ lyrical bar spitter released 10 hot singles including “Pumps”, “Its Lit”, Dedicated 2 My OG’z” and “Power of Love”.

Shortly after Marcosus’s singles were generating huge numbers and amazing feedback on Snoop’s SoundCloud the hip hop community was blessed with “Young DoggyStyle Compilation Fresh Prince of LBC” vol 1 mixtape hosted by Snoop Dogg released front page Datpiff.com. The Fresh Prince of LBC Vol. 1 mixtape features Kevin Gates, Ace Hood, Bubba Sparxx, PeeWee Longway and more and gained over 200,000 streams and 40,000 downloads and coined top mixtape for over a month. That mixtape and those singles amazed Snoop and he designated Marcosus solo opening act on Puff Puff Pass Tour 2: Snoop Dogg, Bone thugs, DPG, Too Short, and Twista to name a few superstar acts on the legendary tour.

Marcosus rocked the tour and had people across America raving about his stellar tour performances. Snoop Dogg not only saw the artistry and impressive rear talents in Marcosus but also recognized his intelligence and granted the Boise State football star, Montana State University graduate the Immaculent legendary Young DoggyStyle Records CEO status position and literally stamped him Fresh Prince of Long Beach all over his social media and backstage at every show. Marcosus now has wrote his way to hit record “Boo Boo Nah Nah” ft 52 Savage the recently viral freestyle rapper and has the music world and instagram going wild over the songs hot catchy melody and hook and comedy skits. Marcosus has new single “Rules” out now and also a few battle raps on the Internet where he is known to have aggressive style and lyrical visions an great content, see his latest AHAT rap battle on YouTube: Snoop Dogg’s battle rapper Marcosus vs Trigaaa.