Day 2 saw performances from 21 Savage, PnB Rock, Pusha T, Little Dragon, Jorja Smith, an electrifying set from The Chainsmokers and more.

But JAY-Z‘s closing set was one to be remembered. With Made in America marking the first time Hov would perform 4:44 tracks onstage in America, a curtain dropped shortly after 9:30 on the Rocky Stage to reveal a 40-foot tall balloon dog designed by none other than Jeff Koons. The sample for “Bam” began to play, when Hov walked out to what seemed like a never-ending sea of concertgoers. He was joined onstage by non other than Damien Marley to perform the cut, before transitioning into “No Church of the Wild” and “Lucifer.”

From there Hov performed some more cuts from 4:44, MCHG, The Black Album, and Watch The Throne. During his set, he also led the crowd in a sing-a-long of both versions of “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé, before closing out the show with “Encore” in a tribute to Linkin Park‘s lead singer Chester Bennington. At least, concertgoers thought Made In America was over. Music began to play through the speakers and a short video rolled on screens aside the Rocky Stage confusing everyone. Suddenly, Hov was heard rapping across the lawn at the Liberty Stage. The show wasn’t over.

Joined onstage by Just Blaze and Young Guru, Hov ran through tracks like “Allure” and “Best of Me,” proclaiming he was going to perform hits for the “day one fans.” Meek Mill then joined him onstage to perform “Dreams and Nightmares.”

This year’s Made in America Festival was one for the books.