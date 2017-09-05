Barack Obama has been on the quiet side when it comes to the country’s political climate. But as President Donald Trump continues to threaten the United States’ core values, Obama is forced to weigh in.

Trump has officially terminated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was initiated by the Obama administration five years ago by executive order, and granted work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived to this country as an adolescent. Attorney General Jeff Sessions justified why the administration is placing hundreds of thousands of young people at risk of deportation, and all we heard was bullsh*t (pardon my French).

But Obama has finally opened up, like we’ve been all desperately waiting for him to do, to politely drag his predecessor’s cruel, ignorant, and heartless decisions on Facebook.

Immigration can be a controversial topic. We all want safe, secure borders and a dynamic economy, and people of goodwill can have legitimate disagreements about how to fix our immigration system so that everybody plays by the rules.

But that’s not what the action that the White House took today is about. This is about young people who grew up in America – kids who study in our schools, young adults who are starting careers, patriots who pledge allegiance to our flag. These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper. They were brought to this country by their parents, sometimes even as infants. They may not know a country besides ours. They may not even know a language besides English. They often have no idea they’re undocumented until they apply for a job, or college, or a driver’s license. Check out Barack Obama’s full Facebook post below.