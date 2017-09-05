Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, and Barbra Streisand are all apart of the star-studded one-hour telethon that will raise money for the Hurricane Harvey relief.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and cabler CMT in a roadblock fashion. Country singer George Strait will appear on the telethon in concert at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to a number of relief organizations including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

The celebrity telethon is set to air live on September 12th at 8PM E/T.