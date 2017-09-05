It has become popular for fans to launch online petitions for the changes they want to see.

In the past fans have petitioned for Migos’ front man, Quavo, to re-do the National Anthem, and successfully petitioned for the late R&B princess Aaliyah to get her own collection with MAC Cosmetics. The latest petition involves the late icon, Prince, to replace a Christopher Columbus statue in Minnesota.

Minnesota resident Wintana Melekin initiated the petition arguing that America’s “founder” doesn’t represent the state’s values, and Prince does.

Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational.

Since Prince’s death last April, Minnesota has paid homage to the superstar by creating Prince Day, putting on a “Purple Rain” Vikings halftime show, and distributing purple umbrellas at a Twins game. Melekin’s petition has already received 4,341 out of 5,000 signatures.