The success of Girls Trip follows the consecutive slew of African-American films that have performed well commercially and critically. The breakout comedy film is monumental because it’s the first film written by, directed by, produced by, and starring African-Americans to surpass the $100 million marker.

Helmsman, Will Packer, was asked about thoughts of a sequel and he confirmed that there is definitely talks about Girls Trip 2.

“We’re definitely talking about it. The only thing harder than opening a studio comedy today is opening a studio comedy sequel,” Packer said. “That’s the next challenge. I love our team. If anybody can do it, we can do it. It’s still a little early the movie is still in theaters but it’s something we’ve all thought about.”

But it's too early to confirm anything considering that the film has only been out for about a month, and is still in theaters.

Are you guys ready to witness what epic adventures the “Flossy Posse” can get themselves into next?