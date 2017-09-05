Today in Source News Flash:

During his headlining performance at Made in America Festival, JAY-Z brought out Philly’s own Meek Mill to perform intro to “Dream and Nightmares.” Read more about MIA here.

West Coast rapper Ty Dolla $ign has just unveiled a new track called “So Am I” featuring Skrillex and Damian Marley. The track is set to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming album Beach Hou$e 3.

At his SocialWorks summit Friday (Sept. 1) on Chicago’s Southside, Chance the Rapper revealed the 20 local public schools that will receive the $2.2 million in donations his New Chance Fund raised for arts education over the past six months. Chance also announced the first-ever Twilight Awards, which will honor “teachers, parents, principles, and students that convey leadership.

Rumor has it that Conor McGregor is planning to launch a clothing line next year. The news is yet to be confirmed as the fighter is currently on vacation in Ibiza.

Supreme is officially dropping another collaboration with Nike – Air Force 2.

Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he will end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but will offer a six-month delay to give Congress time to come up with a fix, according to sources familiar.

Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe rounded out the American contingent into the U.S. Open women’s quarterfinals to four players on Monday.

