Michelle Obama Rocks Beyonce’s “Formation” Look In Honor Of Her 36th Birthday

Everybody loves Beyoncé, even the former First Lady.

So when the opportunity came to pay a special tribute to the star for her 36th birthday, it was only natural former First Lady Michlle Obama would not want to miss out.

Ms Obama was among 18 friends and associates of the Lemonade star to emulate the singer in a celebrated pose from her Formation video. The images were posted on Beyonce’s official website.

In addition to Ms Obama, among those taking part were Serena Williams, Tina Knowles, and Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who all wore their best rendition of the famed look.