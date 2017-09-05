Rae Sremmurd mat be living it up and working on continuing that success by putting in work on their new album, but they’re going to have to handle some legal troubles first.

The “Black Beatles’ duo is reportedly being sued for negligence, assault and battery by one of their fans after receiving an injury at one of their concerts, where he was hit by a thrown water bottle, reports TMZ.

The individual attended one of Sremmurd’s shows in 2016 and has filed a lawsuit against the duo, which hit him directly in he nose. He’s from Michiga, whose identity has not been revealewd and he claimed the water bottle hit him so forcefully that it ripped off “a chunk of his face”, which reportedly sent him straight to the hospital.

He claims he has suffered permanent scarring and disfigurement and both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi did not offer any warning of the objects being thrown before he was hit.

Currently, the duo is working on their ‘SremmLife 3’ project, so it’s certain that they want to get this issue behind them as soon as possible.