Reginae Carter Confirms That Her Dad is Doing Fine Following Seizures

Grammy-winning rap mogul Lil Wayne was hospitalized last weekend after being found unconscious in his hotel room in Chicago, following multiple seizures.

After the news broke many rappers and fans alike began sending their well wishes to Weezy, some were fearing the worst. But thankfully, Reginae has calmed everyone’s nerves with just two tweets.

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear 🙂 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017

Young Money member Mack Maine also confirmed that his lil bro is “100”, and took the time to shout out the highly anticipated Carter V.