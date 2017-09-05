Chicago has bred some of Hip Hop’s brightest stars including the likes of Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, and Common. It’s only a matter of time until Chicago native Romey is apart of that conversation.

Romey began focusing on his music career after re-locating from his broken home in the South side of Chicago, to Wisconsin. The self-proclaimed King of the Midwest stayed independent and launched Get Rich Records.

His latest track is the second single from his highly anticipated mixtape, Game of Thrones, called “Miami Nights”. The title sounds like it’ll make perfect for a club playlist, but it’s more appropriate to be played in a car, with the top down, accompanied by a dime piece. The video was directed by Michael Alston, and the song was produced by Unit-7. Press play above to give the song a spin.