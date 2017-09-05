A-Trak is arguably one of the best DJs to do it and with his newest venture of the Goldie Awards he continues to stack his resume. He started his career by winning the DMC world championship at the age of 15, which qualified him as the youngest to win the honor. He then went on to win four more in his respected field. He is one of the very few DJ’\s known to the techno world and has become close with Chi-Town’s own, Kanye West.

The Goldie Awards is a strong reflection of the DMC world championships and will help bring new faces onto the DJ and producer scene. The battle will give producers and DJs a chance to battle head and head mixing and scratching similar to what Swizz Beats and Just Blaze have been working up on social media. The battle will be hosted by Harlem MC, Dave East and will feature top DJ’s and producers like Mannie Fresh, Diplo, Just Blaze, Destructo, Craze and many more.

Nowadays DJs and producers are bigger than ever. But there’s no championship that celebrates how important and relevant they’ve become. That’s why I created Goldie Awards: a DJ and beat battle adapted to what these art forms represent today. – A-Trak

You can still purchase tickets here to watch the battle on September 7th at Brooklyn Steel. Check out what to expect in the video below.