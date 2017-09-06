Today in Source News Flash:

2 Chainz has been on Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour for a few weeks now, performing all of his shows from a pink wheelchair after breaking a leg 2 weeks prior to tour’s kick off. But the amazing experience doesn’t stop there. For his Toronto stop, 2 Chainz brought out OVO’s own Drake to perform “No Lie.”

Gucci Mane doesn’t stop grinding. Since his release from prison a couple of months back, he dropped an album and announced that his autobiography is coming soon as well. Now, Gucci shares a visual trailer for his upcoming book. Check it out below:

After Lil Wayne was hospitalized for seizures last weekend, his daughter Reginae Carter shared news on Twitter that her dad is doing fine. Read more on the story here.

FILA has brought us back to the early 2000s with its FW2017 Heritage drop. The collection takes heavy inspiration from the looks of your childhood and features a host of matching tracksuits, faded pastel tees, and brightly colored sweatshirts emblazoned with FILA’s signature logo.

Ronnie Fieg announced he will be opening Kith Sport as well as unveils Air Maestro II High sneaker in a purple colorway.

As Hurricane Irma’s eye roars away from the tiny island of Barbuda and toward St. Martin, residents along its path scrambled to evacuate while stocking up on water, food and gas.

Venus Williams advances to semi finals in U.S. Open.