Aaron Davvid Wants to See You in Your Bikini

Its been two years since Aaron Davvid has been out with a commercial song, and now he’s back with “Bikini”.

The new feel good track is produced by the BeatStars infamous producer Mantra. The record gives off a Summer, fun vibe that you can get loose to. The Bronx emcee tapped into helmsman David Hausen to breathe life into the “Bikini” lyrics. Davvid explains the inspiration behind his new song:

I just want people to let loose and dance! People have a hard time having fun in life. Sometimes you need to let go and have fun in the moment. Forget about everything weighing you down.

Press play above to listen to the next club banger.