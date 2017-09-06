We were first introduced to Bianca Bonnie in 2007. At the time, she was going by the name Young B and was the voice behind DJ Webstar’s infectiously-catchy “Chicken Noodle Soup” anthem. She made her return to the spotlight once more after landing a leading role in VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop reality show, chronicling her career as a grown woman in the industry.

Now, the multi-hyphenate has crafted up a new outing to officially usher in a new transformation and subsequent chapter in her life. In a new track, described as “culture driven”, the newly-named Bianca Bonnie gifts us with the fruit of her renewal.

“Issa Vibe” arrives as a breezy and graceful cut with a backdrop provided courtesy of producer Keanu.