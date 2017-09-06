Just days after Beyoncé‘s 36th birthday, Queen Bey has a gift for us all. The singer’s athletic brand IVY PARK has finally unveiled its Fall/Winter ’17 collection. The campaign stars actress and activist Laverne Cox (who hinted at a collaboration with Bey a few months back), dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant.

The campaign is here to serve as a reminder that strength comes in many shapes or forms. “The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a press release, noting the idea is to think of beauty from a place of inclusivity and democracy. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”

Laverne Cox spoke to People and had this to say about collaboration: “To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” she’s quoted as saying. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

"Take each step, enjoy each moment and believe you are great." #IVYPARK #KarenMcDonald A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

"Sport is making the impossible, possible. Dream hard, zone out and you will feel like a hero." #IVYPARK @gracebol A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

"It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgement or limitation." #IVYPARK @lavernecox A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:02am PDT