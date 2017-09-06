Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West’s Surrogate is Reportedly Pregnant With Their Third Child

The surrogate that Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West hired is reportedly pregnant.

Sources told PEOPLE that Kim’s past health conditions has led her to hire a surrogate to carry her third baby.

Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.

The source also confirmed that Kim is doing everything in her power to ensure that the baby will be healthy, including providing an ideal diet and eating regime for the surrogate.