R&B crooner Kenny Lattimore returns with the visuals to his latest single, “Push.”

The sensual video, directed by Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Nicki Minaj, Soulja Boy), is set in beautiful Malibu, as the veteran sings of pushing his true love away and vying her long lost love again.

Claudia Jordan (“Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Celebrity Apprentice”) stars as Lattimore’s love interest.

“The sound doesn’t conform,” explains Lattimore, according to Singers Room. “One of the things that I did think about was staying true to myself, and the other was the fact that I remember the eighties well. We wanted to create something contemporary and timeless.”

“Push” is the Grammy nominated singer’s first single from his ninth studio album, Vulnerable, and the premiere project from Lattimore’s Sincere Soul Records and Liger Enterprises, a full-service global entertainment company.

Staying true to his soulful and timeless tracks, the Washington, D.C. native, who has chart topping gospel, Christmas and R&B duet albums under his belt, surges forward as a R&B mainstay. He’s currently touring, performing around the country.

Check out dates below:

August 25 Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, Washington, DC.

September 1 The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA

September 2 Jazz Summer Series, Bel Air, MD

September 4 Kindred Presents, Warm Daddy’s, Philadelphia, PA

September 9 Yoshi’s Oakland, Oakland, CA

September 28 Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, NYC

October 7 The Carson Jazz Festival, Carson, CA

December 14 Café Mocha: Salute Her: Beauty of Diversity Awards Luncheon, Chicago, IL