Pharmaceutical big wig Martin Shkreli has put the Wu Tang album that he purchased some years up for auction on eBay.

With less than two weeks left before the ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ auction ends, but with current bids less than $75K, it’s very unlikely that Shkreli is going to get anywhere near the $2 million that he originally paid for the album almost three years ago.

Here’s what Shkreli had to say about his coveted item up for sale:

This is the one and only Wu-Tang album. I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output. Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.

At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration. I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.

Martin Shkreli

Upon sale, I will represent & warranty any copies of the music I have will be destroyed. I have not carefully listened to the album, which is a double CD. There is also a finely crafted booklet which you can read about elsewhere. I will pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable.