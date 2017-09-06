The Source Magazine is the first and now the last major Hip-Hop news resource and magazine on newsstands. Anchored by the iconic magazine, The Source is a multi-media brand targeting lovers of youth culture and consumers with strong lifestyle interests, and passions for music, fashion, technology, news, and sports since 1988.

The Source is currently recruiting fresh and innovative Staff Writers, Content Providers and Sales Representatives, who are committed to moving with The Source to the next level.

These individuals should be a proven writer able to operate on deadlines, a team player, self-starter, and have a grounding in Hip-Hop culture (preferably knowledge of its history and insight its future). We are looking for go-getters and influencers, and driven, passionate people. If “work hard, play hard” is your motto, we’d like to see you at our pop-up recruiting event on September 15th and September 16th.

Areas of Concentration:

Music Reviews (Sept. 15)

Lifestyle (Sept. 15)

Features (Sept. 15)

TV/ Film (Sept. 15)

Fashion (Sept. 15)

Sports (Sept. 16)

Latino Source (Sept. 16)

Social Media (Sept. 16)

Photography (Sept. 16)

Videography (Sept. 16)

Sales (Sept. 16)

Qualifications:

Strong communication skills, written and verbal.

Ability to work well on deadline.

Hard worker, self-starter, team player and positive communicator.

Must be able to have fun and laugh.

If you’re interested in being a part of our growing team, please send a cover letter, resume and writing sample by September 13, 2017. The recruitment event will take place at 240 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001. We’re looking forward to seeing you!