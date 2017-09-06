Houston is dealing with a tough time due to the disaster of Hurricane Harvey. Steve Van Doren, Vans Vice President is taking it upon himself to donate sneakers to victims. Him and his Vans team packed up 4,000 t-shirts, 5,000 pairs of kicks and 5,000 pairs of socks ahead of flying out to Texas. Many members of the promotion team will be on board to deliver the items to families in Houston.

I represent Vans and personally have many friends and employees in Houston that have been affected by the storms. I have been waiting patiently for more of the road to open up and for some of the water to recline…Vans has always been about people helping people. We may be based in California, but I want to be in Texas to hand out shoes, socks, and shirts to anyone who may be in need of dry clothes.

Van has also donated 50,000 to the Red Cross Fund for Hurricane Harvey. “I know there are so many people in need,” he said, “and I just want people to know that Vans and I give a shit!,” says Van Doren.