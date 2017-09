Nike today hosted a panel that included Spike Lee, style consultant Aleali May, Don C and the mastermind behind “THE TEN” Off White x Nike kicks Virgil Abloh. The group of style mavens discussed Jordan brand as a whole, its legacy and current trajectory. Called “The Ten- A Crash Course” the talk included information about the yet to be released collobartive effort between Off- White and Nike.

Exclusive merchandise was sold at the “ON CAMPUS” store but the coveted “THE TEN” collection was not released at the event space. Watch the stream of the panel above and read more about how to get your hands on a pair of Off-White x Nikes here