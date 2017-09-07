Rockstar Games has announced that they’re bringing back the certified classic detective thriller L.A. Noire to current generation consoles. The Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One and VR will all receive updated versions of the game complete with revamped 4K graphics and in the case of the Switch and PS4, portable play.

“We’re excited to bring L.A. Noire’s unique mix of real detective work, classic Hollywood atmosphere and thrilling action to these new platforms,” exclaims Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “Now with a choice of spectacular virtual reality, stunning 4K, or the freedom of portable play, these enhanced versions are a perfect opportunity for players to experience this richly detailed world in a whole new way.”

Set in 1940’s Los Angeles, in L.A. Noire you play as detective Cole Phelps on a mission to eradicate crime from the shady scene of Hollywood and beyond.