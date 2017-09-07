I just sit back in my Balenciaga’s

Under the helm of Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga is set to release an original sneaker model inspired by a trifecta of sports: basketball, running and track and field. Described as a “visual composite” the sneaker has a vintage deliberately worn in look to it. The Balenciaga logo is prominently displayed on the side panel of every shoe.

The kicks are meant to be unisex and come in red/black, off-white/green/yellow, red/blue/grey/yellow and grey/white color ways. The Balenciaga Triple S sneaker is dropping at Balenciaga retailers and its web store worldwide from September 21, with a flex worthy price of $795 USD.