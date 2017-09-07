Graphic prints Galore

Japanese street wear imprint Cav Empt has taken the wraps off of its latest Fall/Winter 17 drop. Focusing heavily on graphic prints, the latest release presents outerwear, shirts, sweatshirts and pants all with there own bit of edgy signature Cav Empt flare. The “September Release #1” specifically includes a patterned button up, a striped and textured zip up hoodie, a satin jacket, graphic long sleeve tees and a pink tracksuit.

Ranging from $97 for the tees to $318 for a jacket, you can cop the collection now. Hit up the online store or Tokyo residents can check out the Cav Empt flagship to shop the latest from the brand.