Red Mcfly recruits Worlwidemaro on his newest single “Wavy” which will be featured on his upcoming project, “Takeflight 3” as well as Worlwidemaro’s “I’m Supposed To Be Here” which is dropping later this month. This song is produced by Cashmoney AP and is a dope song to close out the summer. For more info on Red Mcfly check out www.redmcfly.com

Twitter/Instagrams: @Redmcfly & @Worldwidemaro