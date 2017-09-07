After being released from jail a little over a year ago, Gucci Mane has been reported to be no longer required to serve probation. New court documents that were obtained by The Fader, which were filed by Gucci’s lawyer, stated that the rapper’s “unopposed motion for early termination of his supervised release has been granted,”.

The court documents had a signature from Judge Steve C. Jones in Atlanta dated back on August 23rd. It has also been reported that Gucci Mane will be completely a free man on September 19th.

Sometime last year, Gucci was sentenced to a total of three years probation for a gun charge. He pleaded guilty to a possession of a firearm back in 2014 and a parole deal was established after the time he was released from prison. He had to pay a $5,000 fine during that time.

Gucci Mane is scheduled to marry his fiancé Keyshia Ka’oir on October 17th. He also will be releasing his book titled The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane that will be available September 19th.