One of the highlights of the annual New York Fashion Week extravaganza is Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season reveal. With the anticipation growing for his masterminded, minimalist designs, top secret set up and over-the-top venues, the outspoken rapper turned fashion designer showcases Yeezy Season, but after five attention-grabbing seasons, the fate of Season Six is unclear.

According to The Business of Fashion, the Chicago native may have cancelled his Yeezy Season Six show, scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, without reason or context.

Reports confirmed on Wednesday the “All Fall Down” rapper and wife Kim Kardashian West are expecting baby number three via surrogate, which could be a reason for the cancellation, to focus more on his family.

Season Six isn’t the only event West abruptly cancelled. The designer canceled the remaining shows on his Saint Pablo Tour last November.

In the past Yeezy Season NYFW reveals, he performed a full blown concert of The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden during Season 3.

On Wednesday September 7, 2017: Adidas has issued a statement addressing reports of a show cancellation: “No announcements regarding a Yeezy Season 6 presentation have been made by West Brands, Kanye West, or Adidas. Any information being reported at this time is merely speculation.”