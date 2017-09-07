Last year in October, Kevin Gates was sentenced to 180 days in jail for kicking a female fan in the chest during a Florida concert. In his defense, he claimed the woman continuously fondled with his private part while he was performing after he had repeatedly told her to stop. Gates is no stranger to the judicial system having spent up to 18 months in jail before, but his riveting success as a rap artist had Gates on the straight and narrow only focused on his wife, his children, and providing quality music for all of his fans. Nevertheless, repeat offenders tend to often times get the short end of the stick. In Kevin’s case, he was supposedly released from jail back in March after serving his six month sentence but was immediately retained again on the same day by Cook County’s request in regards to a past felony charge.

Gates is now serving a new 30-month sentence for the Illinois Department of Corrections in which he will be up for parole in summer of 2018. Despite being behind bars, Kevin Gates has managed to release two new songs, “No Love“ and “What If.” His wife, Dreka Gates, took to Twitter to announce that she is working on a new project of Kevin’s in which she has been fully entrusted with all creative freedom.

Yesterday (September 6th), a new visual was released for Kevin Gates track “What If” on KevinGatesTV’s YouTube channel. The new visual depicts a Baton Rouge community witnessing a case of police brutality in which they were helpless in their efforts to stop the act. At the end of the video, Gates presents his fans with a personalized letter from him. The letter read as stated:

In the name of the most gracious most merciful

Dear Loyal Family, Disallow yourselves to be troubled in my time of absence. All of the great ones who came before and will come after me: Have had to go through this. By this I’m speaking in reference to hardship. A great a person is measured by all of the great test they can undergo and still remain true to who they are. With that being said “Im Him.” I love you all. In closing I remain the same. Forever, Kevin Gates

Watch the video above.