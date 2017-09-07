Krayzie Bone recently announced a new project that is set to drop this October. Titled E.1999: The LethaFace Project, the record will be released on Real Talk Enter­tainment and will tell the tale of trials and tribulations.



The first single from the new project is “Legend”, which Krayzie released via Soundcloud.

With the rest of the album set to be loaded with dark and fiery beats, he promises to take listeners on a full journey through his life’s highs, lows, and in between.

Get into the new single below and be on the lookout for the complete project when it drops October 13, 2017.