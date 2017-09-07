Today in Source News Flash:

While the highly anticipated beat battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz is approaching, both producers have been working on some side projects. Last week, Beatz pulled a trump card when he unearthed a Lil Wayne collaboration for his forthcoming I’m With the Smoke album. On Tuesday (Sept. 5), Timbaland countered back with a booming snippet of his own featuring Meek Mill.“@THEREALSWIZZZ So we’re working on an album now, right?? What do you think, fans? I’m still working on my craft. @MeekMill let’s finish up,” Timbo tweeted.

Martin Shkreli has riled up Wu-Tang Clan fans since he purchased their one-off double album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin back in 2015 for $2 million. Now, Shkreli seems to be washing his hands clean of the project and listed the highly-anticipated album on eBay on Tuesday night (Sept. 5), with bids starting at $1 and as of publishing, the auction has already collected over 150 bids.

On Wednesday, Gucci Mane got perhaps the best news he has heard all year: he is officially off probation. The probation was terminated two years earlier than expected. Thanks to Judge Steve C Jones of Atlanta, Gucci is off-the-hook with the state, according to Fader.

IVY PARK has finally unveiled its Fall/Winter ’17 collection. The campaign stars actress and activist Laverne Cox (who hinted at a collaboration with Bey a few months back), dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant.

Yeezy Mafia is back with two new YEEZY BOOST 700 Wave Runner colorways, “White Gum” and “Triple Black.”

YEEZY BOOST 700 "Triple Black" SAMPLE No release info yet #MafiaSZN A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Facebook has been dragged into the Russia mess. The social media giant told congressional investigators it sold $100,000 in political ads during the presidential election to a so-called Russian troll farm that wanted to target US voters. The ads, Facebook’s chief security officer says, were meant to sow discord among American voters by pumping up “divisive social and political messages.”

The 2017/2018 NFL Football season officially kicks off today.