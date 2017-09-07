Burgeoning skateboarding brand Seshed Up has recruited Lil Yachty and skater Aaron Goure for a lookbook featuring the label’s first ever collection. Rocking a hoodie featuring a flying tiger print and embroidery, Yachty poses atop a regal looking throne chair. Founded by Akhil Sesh who directed, shot, designed, & provided the soundtrack for this editorial, Seshed Up also shot a campaign skate video interestingly on VHS.

No release details for the merch is available at this time, but check out Aaron Goure pulling off some crazy skateboarding stunts in the video here.