Middle-Finger Fashion

Japanese clothing designer Hysteric Glamour is set to collaborate with New York style maven Supreme. Images from the collection have leaked via an upcoming print issue of SSENSE magazine.

Displaying the blatant and raw words “F*CK YOU” imprinted across a T-shirt and a hoodie, the collab is one of crass nature. An all over print top and pants set, a blanket and a hoodie with a skeletal middle finger graphic all appear to be apart of the collection. No official statement has been released from either brand and no release information is available at this time but check back here for updates.