True to the Game is a movie based on the novel with the same name by author Teri Woods. This novel was one of the most talked about books back when African-American street novels first became popular. Woods changed the publishing game forever for fiction novels after True to the Game sold over 2 million copies worldwide.

The book and movie follows the turbulent love story of Gena Hollins (Erica Peeples) and Quadir Richards (Columbus Short). They’re both from the grimy streets of Philadelphia, and Quadir is atop of street stardom where they’re from. However, Gena wants to continue college and pursue a career as a writer without involvement of crime and violence, due to her rocky upbringing. But it was impossible for her to resist Qua’s smooth talking and luxurious courting, and she gave him a chance despite the likely consequences of dealing with someone who is true to the game.

Manny Halley, who served as the film’s producer, is a fan of the novel and partnered with the author to adapt True to the Game on to the big screen. The Source attended the premiere in NYC last night [September 6th] and can assure you that this film is a must-see.

The film is captivating from the start as Vivica A. Fox channels her inner Frankie from Set it Off, and portrays a boss lady who is the mother of a “young, black, successful criminal”. Then you witness the good, the bad, and the ugly of a successful life of crime and gangsta love.

One notable cast member was Columbus. His performance would really make you believe that he’s about that life. It was also admirable to see him be able to bounce back from everything that he’s been through from drugs, to being axed from one of television’s most successful series Scandal due to his troubles at home. Everyone deserves a second chance. The cast also includes model and entrepreneur Draya Michele, and True Blood’s Nelsan Ellis who passed away in July from complications with heart failure.

True to the Game will be released in theaters this Friday, September 8th, so make sure to check it out because you don’t want to be left out of this conversation.