After Will Smith spent his summer touring Europe with DJ Jazzy Jeff, he is now back in the world of film.

On Wednesday (September 6), he teased fans on Facebook with a fresh look at the cast for the Aladdin remake.

“We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go,” he wrote on Facebook.

Aladdin will serve as one of Disney’s many live adaptations to classic animated movies. Mulan and Lion King are expected to be the next movies to receive the full-remake treatment with directors Niki Caro and Jon Favreau tackling the films, respectively.

Aladdin is currently in pre-production, without a specific release date. Check out Will Smith post below: