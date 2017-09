First seen in mid July, Comme des Garcons’ black Nike Waffle Racer is now available at Dover Street Market. With a straightforward blacked out color way, the kicks are minimalistic in nature. Featuring white CDG branding on the heels, the Comme des Garcons’ flare is subtly felt.

Leather swoosh branding, a foam midsole and rubber outsole as well as a textile upper are all featured on the sneakers. If your interested in flexing the latest from CDG x Nike hit up DSM now.